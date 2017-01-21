018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
Crossroads Pavilion Center Of Council Discussion

Crossroads Pavilion Center Of Council Discussion

Sheldon, Iowa -- Crossroads Pavilion was the center of most of the discussion at Wednesday's Sheldon City Council meeting.  The council discussed the make-up and duties of the advisory board that will oversee the operation of the new events center.  They decided the board should have ...

Fog/Rain This Weekend, Snow Coming Next Week?

Fog/Rain This Weekend, Snow Coming Next Week?

Northwest Iowa -- Warmer than normal temperatures will be the overriding theme of the upcoming weekend! Tonight, fog will predominate across southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa with rain possible along and east of Interstate 29. The next high chance of precipitation will be on the upcoming ...

News

Barb’s Corner Robbery Case Trial Postponed
January 21st, 2017 - 6:20 pm
Barb's Corner Robbery Case Trial Postponed

Spencer, Iowa — A Milford man accused of the robbery of Barb’s Corner near Everly in March 2016 has had …

Last Sibley Robbery Defendant Sentenced To Prison
January 21st, 2017 - 5:05 pm
Last Sibley Robbery Defendant Sentenced To Prison

Sibley, Iowa — The last of four defendants in a Sibley robbery case has been sentenced to prison.
On August 21st, …

Blood Donations Needed In Sibley
January 20th, 2017 - 5:45 pm
Blood Donations Needed In Sibley

Sibley, Iowa — The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank Bloodmobile will be holding a blood drive in Sibley on Tuesday, …

Rock Valley Dairy Will Pay Fine For Discharge
January 20th, 2017 - 4:30 pm
Rock Valley Dairy Will Pay Fine For Discharge

Rock Valley, Iowa — A dairy operation near Rock Valley has agreed to pay a $160,000 civil penalty for discharges …

Sports

Rock Valley Sweeps Basketball Doubleheader in Sheldon
January 20th, 2017 - 10:02 pm
Rock Valley Sweeps Basketball Doubleheader in Sheldon

Sheldon Iowa — Rock Valley swept the night and the season basketball series with Sheldon at Orab Gym Friday night. …

Sports Scores from Friday, January 20th
January 20th, 2017 - 9:25 pm
Sports Scores from Friday, January 20th

Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to Rock Valley for a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader. Rock Valley swept the Orabs, taking …

Boys District Basketball Assignments out for 1A and 2A
January 20th, 2017 - 8:31 pm
Boys District Basketball Assignments out for 1A and 2A

Boone Iowa — Boys District Basketball Tournament assignments are out. Brackets will be coming out later in the regular season.
Class …

Sports Schedule for Saturday January 21st
January 20th, 2017 - 6:12 pm
Sports Schedule for Saturday January 21st

Northwest Iowa — The Sheldon South O’Brien wrestlers will get an up close look at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls …



Obituaries

Mrs. Catherine De Wit
January 21st, 2017 - 11:43 am | No Comments »
Mrs. Catherine De Wit

Mrs. Catherine De Wit, age 92, of Hull, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Sioux Center Health. Arrangements are …

Virginia Knock
January 21st, 2017 - 7:14 am | No Comments »
Virginia Knock

Virginia Knock, age 93 of Melvin, IA, passed away at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn on Friday, January 20, …

Carolyn Stratman
January 19th, 2017 - 3:30 pm | No Comments »
Carolyn Stratman

Carolyn M. Stratman age 74 of George, IA died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX.
Services are …

Frederick Reekers
January 18th, 2017 - 5:11 pm | No Comments »
Frederick Reekers

Mr. Frederick Reekers, age 85, of Hospers, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2016, at the Mercy Medical Center in …

Police Blotter

Hawarden Teen Injured in Accident
January 20th, 2017 - 12:45 pm
Hawarden Teen Injured in Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Hawarden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Thursday, …

6 Charged In Fight That Sends 4 To Hospital
January 19th, 2017 - 1:55 pm
6 Charged In Fight That Sends 4 To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — Four people were taken to the hospital, and six people face charges, following a fight in …

Boyden Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
January 18th, 2017 - 8:45 pm
Boyden Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident

Hull, Iowa — A Boyden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2017.
The …

Over $2000 In Tools Reported Stolen
January 18th, 2017 - 2:30 pm
Over $2000 In Tools Reported Stolen

Sheldon, Iowa — Over $2000 worth of tools are missing from a work site in Sheldon, and the Sheldon Police are …

 

