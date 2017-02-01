018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
John Bilsland

NCC To Receive $1.7-Million Gift

Sheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland.  Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...

Possible Light Snow Coming Thursday Night

Northwest Iowa -- We are primarily looking at chilly temperatures today through Friday, but nothing too out of the ordinary for this time of year. In fact todays highs will be rather seasonal, with upper teens from Huron SD to Marshall MN, progressively warming to near ...

Sheldon Middle School Band To Perform For Iowa Bandmasters
February 1st, 2017 - 10:20 am
Sheldon, Iowa — One year ago today we told you about an honor that had been bestowed upon the Sheldon …

Council To Hear Emergency Services Reports
February 1st, 2017 - 8:25 am
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets this Wednesday, February 1st, they will hear a report from the City’s …

Possible Light Snow Coming Thursday Night
February 1st, 2017 - 12:00 am
Northwest Iowa — We are primarily looking at chilly temperatures today through Friday, but nothing too out of the ordinary …

Sheldon Girl Scouts Gearing Up For Cookie Sales
January 31st, 2017 - 7:05 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s time to feed your craving and donate to the Girl Scouts all at the same time.
Girl …

Snyder To Play Mustang Volleyball
February 1st, 2017 - 11:35 am
Carly Snyder, a senior setter from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, announced that she has accepted an athletic …

Sports Scores From Tuesday January 31st
January 31st, 2017 - 10:29 pm
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon was on the road at Sibley Ocheyedan for a conference basketball doubleheader. In a pair of …

Sheldon and Sibley Ocheyedan Split Conference Basketball Doubleheader
January 31st, 2017 - 10:22 pm
Sibley Iowa — Sibley Ocheyedan hosted Sheldon in a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader Tuesday night. The Generals took the girls …

Sports Scores From Monday January 30th
January 30th, 2017 - 9:10 pm
Northwest Iowa — A sprinkling of boys and girls basketball along with a wrestling quadrangular were on the vasity sports …



Janet L. Weppler
January 30th, 2017 - 1:37 pm | No Comments »
Janet L. Weppler, age 80 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …

Lucinda Lefrancis
January 30th, 2017 - 8:10 am | No Comments »
Lucinda Lefrancis, age 46, of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home in Primghar.
Services will …

Alfred Hoogland
January 28th, 2017 - 11:01 pm | No Comments »
Alfred Hoogland, age 99 of Sioux Center, formerly of Hospers, IA died on Friday January 27, 2017 at Royale Meadows …

Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Hulst
January 28th, 2017 - 10:30 am | No Comments »
Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Hulst, age 88, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Sanford USD …

Sutherland Woman, Spencer Man Injured In Spencer Crash
February 1st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Spencer, Iowa — A Sutherland woman and a Spencer man were transported to the hospital following a 2-vehicle collision that …

Hospers Woman Hits Bank and Parked Car
January 31st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — A Hospers woman struck the Northwestern Bank wall and a parked car in Sheldon on Monday afternoon.
The Sheldon …

Latest From the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office
January 31st, 2017 - 10:20 am
O’Brien County, Iowa — Several accident happened over the course of the past week in O’Brien County
The O’Brien County Sheriff’s …

Sanborn Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
January 31st, 2017 - 8:25 am
Melvin, Iowa — A Sanborn woman was taken to a hospital after an accident near Melvin last week.
The Osceola County …

 

