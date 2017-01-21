Crossroads Pavilion Center Of Council DiscussionSheldon, Iowa -- Crossroads Pavilion was the center of most of the discussion at Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. The council discussed the make-up and duties of the advisory board that will oversee the operation of the new events center. They decided the board should have ...
Fog/Rain This Weekend, Snow Coming Next Week?Northwest Iowa -- Warmer than normal temperatures will be the overriding theme of the upcoming weekend! Tonight, fog will predominate across southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa with rain possible along and east of Interstate 29. The next high chance of precipitation will be on the upcoming ...
News
Spencer, Iowa — A Milford man accused of the robbery of Barb’s Corner near Everly in March 2016 has had …
Sibley, Iowa — The last of four defendants in a Sibley robbery case has been sentenced to prison.
On August 21st, …
Sibley, Iowa — The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank Bloodmobile will be holding a blood drive in Sibley on Tuesday, …
Rock Valley, Iowa — A dairy operation near Rock Valley has agreed to pay a $160,000 civil penalty for discharges …
Sports
Sheldon Iowa — Rock Valley swept the night and the season basketball series with Sheldon at Orab Gym Friday night. …
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to Rock Valley for a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader. Rock Valley swept the Orabs, taking …
Boone Iowa — Boys District Basketball Tournament assignments are out. Brackets will be coming out later in the regular season.
Class …
Northwest Iowa — The Sheldon South O’Brien wrestlers will get an up close look at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls …
Obituaries
Mrs. Catherine De Wit, age 92, of Hull, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Sioux Center Health. Arrangements are …
Virginia Knock, age 93 of Melvin, IA, passed away at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn on Friday, January 20, …
Carolyn M. Stratman age 74 of George, IA died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX.
Services are …
Mr. Frederick Reekers, age 85, of Hospers, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2016, at the Mercy Medical Center in …
Police Blotter
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Hawarden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Thursday, …
Orange City, Iowa — Four people were taken to the hospital, and six people face charges, following a fight in …
Hull, Iowa — A Boyden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2017.
The …
Sheldon, Iowa — Over $2000 worth of tools are missing from a work site in Sheldon, and the Sheldon Police are …