Sheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland. Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...

Northwest Iowa -- We are primarily looking at chilly temperatures today through Friday, but nothing too out of the ordinary for this time of year. In fact todays highs will be rather seasonal, with upper teens from Huron SD to Marshall MN, progressively warming to near ...

Read More