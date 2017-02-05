018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
Council Discusses Proposed Ordinance To Create Crossroads Pavilion Board

Sheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon City Council has moved the proposed ordinance establishing a Crossroads Pavilion Board to a first reading, with some slight wording changes. The proposed ordinance, as written, requires the Crossroads Pavilion Board to make recommendations to the city council about the operation ...

John Bilsland

NCC To Receive $1.7-Million Gift

Sheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland.  Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...

Temperatures Will Fluctuate This Week

Northwest Iowa -- Temperatures will take a wild ride this week, from seasonable today, to very mild Monday, falling during the day Tuesday, quite cool Wednesday and the warmest of the week by Friday. The trend in our wintry system on Monday night and Tuesday is ...

News

Temperatures Will Fluctuate This Week
February 5th, 2017 - 12:00 am
Northwest Iowa — Temperatures will take a wild ride this week, from seasonable today, to very mild Monday, falling during …

RiseFest 2017 Announces Festival’s First Speaker
February 3rd, 2017 - 6:55 pm
Processed with VSCO with c2 preset

Sheldon, Iowa — RISE Ministries, the organization behind the Christian music festival RiseFest, is pleased to announce the first speaker on …

Two Northwest Iowans Among 25 Who Have Succumbed To The Flu This Season
February 3rd, 2017 - 5:40 pm
Northwest Iowa — Two northwest Iowans are among the 25 flu-related deaths reported across the state of Iowa.
Iowa Deputy State Epidemiologist, …

New NCC Residence Hall Set To Open Fall 2017
February 3rd, 2017 - 4:25 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — Work continues at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon on a new residence hall, which is hoped …

Sports

Sports Scores From Saturday February 4th
February 5th, 2017 - 7:00 am
Northwest Iowa — A handful of basketball games were played at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday featuring local teams.
 
Sanford Pentagon Boys …

Class 2A Section Wrestling Results From MOC Floyd Valley
February 4th, 2017 - 5:15 pm
Orange City Iowa — MOC Floyd Valley hosted the 2A Sectional for area wrestlers Saturday. Sheldon South O’Brien advanced two …

Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Results from West Lyon
February 4th, 2017 - 4:41 pm
West Lyon Inwood Iowa — West Lyon hosted the Class 1A Sectional for area wrestlers. Sibley Ocheyedan won the team …

Sheldon Sweeps Basketball Doubleheader With G-LR
February 4th, 2017 - 8:01 am
Sheldon Iowa — The Sheldon Orabs hosted George Little Rock in a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader Friday night. The Orabs …



Obituaries

Leroy Hansen
February 5th, 2017 - 7:40 am | No Comments »
Leroy E. Hansen, age 83, of Rock Rapids, Iowa formerly of Sheldon passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at …

Marilyn Hall
February 3rd, 2017 - 12:00 pm | No Comments »
     Marilyn Hall age 82 of George, IA died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, …

Janet L. Weppler
January 30th, 2017 - 1:37 pm | No Comments »
Janet L. Weppler, age 80 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …

Lucinda Lefrancis
January 30th, 2017 - 8:10 am | No Comments »
Lucinda Lefrancis, age 46, of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home in Primghar.
Services will …

Police Blotter

Two Vehicle Collision Near Rock Valley
February 2nd, 2017 - 9:25 am
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two vehicles were damaged in a collision near Rock Valley on Tuesday, January 31st.
The Sioux County …

Police Investigate Apparent Theft From Godfather’s Pizza
February 1st, 2017 - 8:20 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon Police are investigating an apparent theft from a Sheldon restaurant.
According to Sheldon Chief Lyle Bolkema, the …

Sutherland Woman, Spencer Man Injured In Spencer Crash
February 1st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Spencer, Iowa — A Sutherland woman and a Spencer man were transported to the hospital following a 2-vehicle collision that …

Hospers Woman Hits Bank and Parked Car
January 31st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — A Hospers woman struck the Northwestern Bank wall and a parked car in Sheldon on Monday afternoon.
The Sheldon …

 

