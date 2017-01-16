Closures/Delays Weather-Related Announcements If you have weather related announcements please email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com Monday, January 16th Schools Bright Beginnings, Sibley - No Nursery School Boyden Hull - Closed Ireton Christian School - Closed George-Little Rock - Closed Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School - Closed NCC - Closed, LLRC Open Normal Hours Sanborn Christian - Closed Sheldon Christian - ... Read More

UPDATE: Johnson Threatens To Sue Republicans Over Committee Assignments Updated 1/13/17 - 3:15 pm Ocheyedan, Iowa -- Reaction is coming in to the threat by State Senator David Johnson of Ocheyedan to sue his Republican colleagues for denying him committee leadership assignments that he would have enjoyed had he not split from the GOP last

The Eagle Has Landed Sheldon, IA -- KIWA listener Jeff Wollmuth snapped this picture of a bald eagle during the noon hour today (Thursday, January 12th). The eagle was perched in a tree in the parking lot of Living Waters Church in Sheldon, located on old Highway 60. If you

Six People Homeless In Aftermath Of Sheldon Blaze Sheldon, Iowa -- Six residents of a Sheldon apartment complex were left homeless following a fire early this (January 12th) morning. Sheldon Fire Fighters were paged shortly after 4:30 this morning, after someone who was out for a walk in the northeastern part of the city