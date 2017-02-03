018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
Council Discusses Proposed Ordinance To Create Crossroads Pavilion Board

Sheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon City Council has moved the proposed ordinance establishing a Crossroads Pavilion Board to a first reading, with some slight wording changes. The proposed ordinance, as written, requires the Crossroads Pavilion Board to make recommendations to the city council about the operation ...

John Bilsland

NCC To Receive $1.7-Million Gift

Sheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland.  Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...

Temperatures to Warm Up This Weekend

Northwest Iowa -- For this time of year, temperatures could be much colder, so they really are not too bad coming up. Highs today will be in the 20s, and with not much in the way of wind. Saturdays highs will be mild with highs in ...

Sheldon vs GLR Basketball Stream

Sheldon vs George-Little Rock Online Stream from the O-Rena will be live as soon as pregame begins around 6:05 PM. Following the game, the broadcast will be found by hitting the “Listen Live” button at the top of the page and clicking the “Basketball” link within the ...

News

RiseFest 2017 Announces Festival’s First Speaker
February 3rd, 2017 - 6:55 pm
Processed with VSCO with c2 preset

Sheldon, Iowa — RISE Ministries, the organization behind the Christian music festival RiseFest, is pleased to announce the first speaker on …

Two Northwest Iowans Among 25 Who Have Succumbed To The Flu This Season
February 3rd, 2017 - 5:40 pm
Northwest Iowa — Two northwest Iowans are among the 25 flu-related deaths reported across the state of Iowa.
Iowa Deputy State Epidemiologist, …

New NCC Residence Hall Set To Open Fall 2017
February 3rd, 2017 - 4:25 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — Work continues at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon on a new residence hall, which is hoped …

Class For Commercial Pesticide Applicators Planned
February 3rd, 2017 - 3:10 pm
Orange City, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a continuing education class for commercial pesticide applicators.
Sioux …

Sports

Sports Schedule for Saturday February 4th
February 3rd, 2017 - 6:30 pm
Northwest Iowa — The road to Des Moines and the Iowa State High School Wrestling Tournament begins Saturday with the …

Sheldon vs GLR Basketball Stream
February 3rd, 2017 - 5:30 pm
Sheldon vs George-Little Rock Online Stream from the O-Rena will be live as soon as pregame begins around 6:05 PM. Following the …

Trio of Area Players Comitt to Dordt Football Program
February 3rd, 2017 - 9:59 am
Sioux Center Iowa — The Dordt College football program has announced its current class of incoming players for the 2017 …

Sports Scores From Thursday February 2nd
February 2nd, 2017 - 10:06 pm
Northwest Iowa — A limited slate of basketball games were on the varsity schedule for Thursday. Most were make ups …



Obituaries

Marilyn Hall
February 3rd, 2017 - 12:00 pm | No Comments »
Marilyn Hall age 82 of George, IA died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral …

Janet L. Weppler
January 30th, 2017 - 1:37 pm | No Comments »
Janet L. Weppler, age 80 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …

Lucinda Lefrancis
January 30th, 2017 - 8:10 am | No Comments »
Lucinda Lefrancis, age 46, of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home in Primghar.
Services will …

Alfred Hoogland
January 28th, 2017 - 11:01 pm | No Comments »
Alfred Hoogland, age 99 of Sioux Center, formerly of Hospers, IA died on Friday January 27, 2017 at Royale Meadows …

Police Blotter

Two Vehicle Collision Near Rock Valley
February 2nd, 2017 - 9:25 am
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two vehicles were damaged in a collision near Rock Valley on Tuesday, January 31st.
The Sioux County …

Police Investigate Apparent Theft From Godfather’s Pizza
February 1st, 2017 - 8:20 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon Police are investigating an apparent theft from a Sheldon restaurant.
According to Sheldon Chief Lyle Bolkema, the …

Sutherland Woman, Spencer Man Injured In Spencer Crash
February 1st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Spencer, Iowa — A Sutherland woman and a Spencer man were transported to the hospital following a 2-vehicle collision that …

Hospers Woman Hits Bank and Parked Car
January 31st, 2017 - 12:50 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — A Hospers woman struck the Northwestern Bank wall and a parked car in Sheldon on Monday afternoon.
The Sheldon …

 

