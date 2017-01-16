018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115

Weather-Related Announcements If you have weather related announcements please email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com Monday, January 16th Schools Bright Beginnings, Sibley - No Nursery School Boyden Hull - Closed Ireton Christian School - Closed George-Little Rock - Closed Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School - Closed NCC - Closed, LLRC Open Normal Hours Sanborn Christian - Closed Sheldon Christian - ...

UPDATE: Johnson Threatens To Sue Republicans Over Committee Assignments

Updated 1/13/17 - 3:15 pm Ocheyedan, Iowa -- Reaction is coming in to the threat by State Senator David Johnson of Ocheyedan to sue his Republican colleagues for denying him committee leadership assignments that he would have enjoyed had he not split from the GOP last ...

The Eagle Has Landed

Sheldon, IA -- KIWA listener Jeff Wollmuth snapped this picture of a bald eagle during the noon hour today (Thursday, January 12th). The eagle was perched in a tree in the parking lot of Living Waters Church in Sheldon, located on old Highway 60. If you ...

Six People Homeless In Aftermath Of Sheldon Blaze

Sheldon, Iowa -- Six residents of a Sheldon apartment complex were left homeless following a fire early this (January 12th) morning. Sheldon Fire Fighters were paged shortly after 4:30 this morning, after someone who was out for a walk in the northeastern part of the city ...

Winter Weather Advisory Till Midnight Tonight

Northwest Iowa -- A wintry ice storm will impact the region today, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation with it. The greatest threats will come from freezing rain and freezing drizzle that will move through the area today. Ice accumulations up to a quarter inch may ...

Machine Shed, Contents Destroyed In Fire
January 16th, 2017 - 8:50 am
Ireton, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire near Ireton on Sunday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory Till Midnight Tonight
January 16th, 2017 - 12:00 am
Northwest Iowa — A wintry ice storm will impact the region today, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation with it.
King Votes “To Begin Process Of Repealing Obamacare”
January 13th, 2017 - 7:45 pm
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Steve King has voted YES to pass the 2017 budget resolution, calling “beginning the process of …

Pickup Destroyed In Paullina Fire
January 13th, 2017 - 6:30 pm
Paullina, Iowa– A pickup was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Paullina.
According to Paullina Fire Chief …

Sports Schedule for Monday January 16th
January 15th, 2017 - 10:56 pm
Northwest Iowa — A limited varsity schedule for Monday includes a trio of basketball doubleheaders and one wrestling double dual …

Sports Scores from Saturday, January 14th
January 14th, 2017 - 6:49 pm
Northwest Iowa — The Sheldon South O’Brien wrestlers were a part of the large field for the LeMars invite Saturday.
 
Wrestling
Boyden Hull and Sheldon Split Basketball Doubleheader
January 13th, 2017 - 10:14 pm
Sheldon Iowa — Sheldon and Boyden Hull split a Siouxland Conference doubleheader at Orab Gym Friday night. The Comets took …

Sports Scores From Friday January 13th
January 13th, 2017 - 9:51 pm
Northwest Iowa — The Sheldon Orab basketball teams hosted Boyden Hull Friday night at Orab Gym. The girls game went …



Vernon “Bud” Storm
January 15th, 2017 - 6:00 pm | No Comments »
Vernon “Bud” Storm, age 90 of Sanborn, IA passed away at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, IA on Sunday, …

Leon K. Zembsch
January 14th, 2017 - 5:54 pm | No Comments »
Leon K. Zembsch, age 55 of Ashton, Iowa passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …

Curtis Koth
January 14th, 2017 - 2:42 pm | No Comments »
Curtis Koth, age 87 of Sibley, IA died on Saturday January 14, 2017 at the North Ridge Care Center in …

Kay Dell McDermott
January 13th, 2017 - 9:44 am | No Comments »
Kay Dell McDermott, age 84, formerly of Sibley, died on Wednesday, January 11th.
One Injured In Rock Rapids Collision
January 11th, 2017 - 9:00 pm
Rock Rapids, Iowa — One person was injured in a collision at a Rock Rapids intersection on Tuesday, January 10th.
The …

Woman Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Accident
January 10th, 2017 - 11:57 pm
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident on Monday, January 9, …

Local Sheldon Shop Vandalized
January 9th, 2017 - 5:15 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon police responded to the report of a vandalism at a local business Saturday morning.
According to authorities, …

Three Vehicle Accident At Rock Rapids Intersection
January 9th, 2017 - 1:30 pm
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Three vehicle were damaged in an accident at a Rock Rapids intersection on Friday, January 6th.
