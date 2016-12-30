018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115

Osceola County Authorities Seeking Public's Help In Middle School Burglary/Vandalism

Sibley, Iowa -- A dollar estimate of damage isn't yet available for a burglary/vandalism incident that happened sometime over the Christmas Break at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School. Osceola County Chief Deputy Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth says the perpetrator, or perpetrators entered the school sometime after December 23rd. http://kiwaradio.com/files/72-2Vandals-1.mp3 The Osceola ...

Warm Weather For the Week, But High Winds

Northwest Iowa -- A roller coaster of temperatures through the weekend, before falling off by the beginning of next week. There will be a chance of snow on Monday and Monday night, though accumulations are expected to be on the light side. After that, temperatures will ...

News

New Pooch For Christmas? Here Are Tips To Keep The Tail Wagging
December 30th, 2016 - 4:40 pm
Northwest Iowa — If someone in your house got a puppy for a Christmas gift it’s important for the animal’s new …

Council Talks TIF, TV & Events Center Management
December 30th, 2016 - 3:25 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — At an early morning special meeting Friday, the Sheldon City Council approved an amendment to the City’s Urban …

Iowa Farmers Likely To Face More Budget Challenges In 2017
December 30th, 2016 - 2:10 pm
Rural Iowa — With Iowa farmers coming off a third straight year of lower incomes, 2017 will require more belt-tightening.

Persistently …

Feenstra Says Senate Will Talk Tax Reduction, Water System Financing
December 30th, 2016 - 12:55 pm
Hull, Iowa — 2016 is almost completely in the history books. Shortly into the new year, the gavel will fall …

Sports

Weekly Dakota Angler Fishing Report
December 29th, 2016 - 8:17 am
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Todd Heitkamp, the owner of Dakota Angler in Sioux Falls, SD, provides the latest
fishing report for …

Sioux County 2016 Sportsmen’s Club Gun Winners
December 28th, 2016 - 9:05 am
Each Wednesday throughout the year, the Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club will draw the name of one individual who purchased a …

IWCOA Dual Team Wrestling Rankings out
December 23rd, 2016 - 6:28 pm
Boone Iowa — The latest Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Dual Team Rankings have been released. The IHSAA assists …

12/22/16 Girls Basketball Rankings
December 22nd, 2016 - 5:13 pm
Des Moines Iowa — The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union polls are out. Sioux Center is the highest …



Obituaries

Ranae Lundgren
December 29th, 2016 - 7:19 pm | No Comments »
Ranae Lundgren, age 51, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at her home in Sheldon.
Funeral Services …

Carol Turner
December 28th, 2016 - 3:37 pm | No Comments »
Carol Turner, age 73, of Ocheyedan, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Osceola Community Hospital in …

Arnold Kreber
December 28th, 2016 - 12:07 pm | No Comments »
Arnold Kreber, 98, of Alton died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Mass of …

Mickey Kraft
December 27th, 2016 - 12:30 pm | No Comments »
Mickey Kraft, age 76, of May City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Avera McKennan Medical Center …

Police Blotter

Ocheyedan Man Injured When Vehicle Rolls
December 28th, 2016 - 7:35 pm
Hartley, Iowa — An Ocheyedan man was injured in an accident after his car rolled on Wednesday, December 21st near …

Three Hartley Residents Injured In Accident
December 28th, 2016 - 6:20 pm
Hartley, Iowa — Two Hartley teens and Hartley woman were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Hartley on …

Grinch Burglarizes Car Christmas Morning
December 28th, 2016 - 2:35 pm
Sheldon, Iowa — The Grinch apparently made an appearance sometime early Christmas morning in Sheldon.
According to the Sheldon Police Department, …

Rock Valley Man, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident
December 28th, 2016 - 1:05 pm
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near …

 

