Sheldon Officer Assaulted, Warrant Issued For Subject's ArrestSheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of an Illinois man who allegedly assaulted a Sheldon Police Officer during a traffic stop. The police report that on Thursday night, January 19th, they stopped 31-year-old Darran Durrette of Cuba, Illinois. ...
Quiet Weather Ahead for the WeekendNorthwest Iowa -- Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected much of today creating wind chills in the single digits through much of the day. A few disturbances will move through the region on Saturday afternoon into Sunday, creating the potential for light ...
News
Orange City, Iowa — Four people were taken by ambulance to a hospital after a four-vehicle accident on Friday night, …
Sheldon, Iowa — About 70 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation members, and their employees, were on hand Friday noon for …
file photo
Lake Park, Iowa — Plans are in the works to improve Silver Lake at Lake Park. And some of …
Des Moines, Iowa — A photo ID is “the least effective way” to confirm a voter’s true identity according to a …
Sports
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon was at Spencer for a non conference basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon. In a pair of games …
Spencer Iowa — Spencer took both ends of a non conference basketball doubleheader from Sheldon Saturday. The girls game went …
Sheldon Iowa — Sheldon and MOC Floyd Valley split a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader in Sheldon Friday night. The girls …
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to MOC Floyd Valley for a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader broadcast on KIWA FM …
Obituaries
Alfred Hoogland, age 99 of Sioux Center, formerly of Hospers, IA died on Friday January 27, 2017 at Royale Meadows …
Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Hulst, age 88, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Sanford USD …
Dorothy Thomas, age 88 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Baum-Harmon Mercy Hospital in Primghar, IA on Thursday, January 26, …
John W. Doorenbos, age 85 of Boyden, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …
Police Blotter
Paullina, Iowa — A Paullina man faces a felony charge after the O’Brien County Sheriff’s office found him driving an …
Sibley, Iowa — An incident involving a Sibley man escalated from a Simple Misdemeanor charge to a Felony charge earlier …
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman was transferred to a Sioux City hospital following a 2-vehicle crash near …
Sioux County, Iowa — Several accident occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24th in Sioux County.
According to the Sioux …