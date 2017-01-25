018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
Sheldon Officer Assaulted, Warrant Issued For Subject’s Arrest

Sheldon Officer Assaulted, Warrant Issued For Subject's Arrest

Sheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of an Illinois man who allegedly assaulted a Sheldon Police Officer during a traffic stop. The police report that on Thursday night, January 19th, they stopped 31-year-old Darran Durrette of Cuba, Illinois. ...

Read More

Closures/Delays

Weather-Related Announcements If you have weather related announcements please email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com Thursday, January 26th School Announcements Bright Beginnings in Sibley -- No Nursey School, Day Care open as usual Children's World Sheldon --No AM or PM Preschool, No Nursery School, Day Care open as usual HMS -- 2-hour late ...

Read More

Light Snow May Continue Into Tomorrow

Light Snow May Continue Into Tomorrow

Northwest Iowa --Light snow will continue into Thursday. Accumulations won't be significant, but it will slow progress as we dig out from the recent heavy snowstorm. Temperatures will climb into the 20s each day, with no major storms on the horizon.. For the latest road conditions ...

Read More

News

Your Remote Start May Be Illegal To Use, Depending On Where You Park
January 25th, 2017 - 6:50 pm
Your Remote Start May Be Illegal To Use, Depending On Where You Park

Northwest Iowa — Nobody likes to crawl into a cold car on a winter morning.  As a result, many northwest …

Christensen Files Appeal
January 25th, 2017 - 5:35 pm
Christensen Files Appeal

Estherville, Iowa — An Estherville man, convicted in a 2015 rural Emmet County murder case, has filed an appeal of …

Court Appearances Loom For Area Pair Charged With Forgery & ID Theft
January 25th, 2017 - 4:20 pm
Court Appearances Loom For Area Pair Charged With Forgery & ID Theft

Northwest Iowa — Court dates have been set in the cases of one of two area women who face felony …

UPDATE: Snowfall Amounts Varied Around Area
January 25th, 2017 - 1:50 pm
UPDATE: Snowfall Amounts Varied Around Area

Northwest Iowa — Snowfall amounts from yesterday’s storm varied widely across northwest Iowa.
The town of George received 7.5 inches of …

Sports

Sports Schedule for Thursday January 26th
January 25th, 2017 - 6:33 pm
Sports Schedule for Thursday January 26th

Northwest Iowa — It’s back to work for area high school sports teams following the winter weather interruption earlier this …

Makenna Kooi to Join Northwestern Volleyball Program
January 25th, 2017 - 4:10 pm
Makenna Kooi to Join Northwestern Volleyball Program

Orange City, Iowa — Makenna Kooi from Hull has signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at …

Latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Poll out Concordia Number two
January 24th, 2017 - 5:11 pm
Latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Poll out Concordia Number two

Kansas City Missouri — After improving to 20-0 on the season, St. Francis (Ill.) remains atop the 2016-17 NAIA Division …

Latest Men’s NAIA Division II Basketball Poll out
January 24th, 2017 - 4:38 pm
Latest Men’s NAIA Division II Basketball Poll out

Kansas City Missouri — Cornerstone (Mich.) maintains the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top …



Obituaries

Anna Boyer
January 25th, 2017 - 4:30 pm | No Comments »
Anna Boyer

Anna Boyer, age 89 of Sibley, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Country View Manor in Sibley, IA.
Funeral service …

Merril Anthony Van Riesen
January 25th, 2017 - 10:02 am | No Comments »
Merril Anthony Van Riesen

Merril Anthony Van Riesen, age 74, of Paramount, California, formerly of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 20 at St. …

Nicholas Meyer
January 24th, 2017 - 8:00 am | No Comments »
Nicholas Meyer

Nicholas Meyer, age 74, of Sibley, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Osceola Community Hospital in …

Mary Kepp
January 23rd, 2017 - 2:52 pm | No Comments »
Mary Kepp

Mrs. Mary Kepp, age 90, of Orange City passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017, at the Prairie Ridge Care …

Police Blotter

Two Sheldon Accidents on Tuesday
January 25th, 2017 - 3:05 pm
Two Sheldon Accidents on Tuesday

Sheldon, Iowa — Two separate accidents occurred on Tuesday, January 24th in Sheldon.
The Sheldon Police Department reports that at 9:10 …

Hawarden Teen Injured in Accident
January 20th, 2017 - 12:45 pm
Hawarden Teen Injured in Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Hawarden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Thursday, …

6 Charged In Fight That Sends 4 To Hospital
January 19th, 2017 - 1:55 pm
6 Charged In Fight That Sends 4 To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — Four people were taken to the hospital, and six people face charges, following a fight in …

Boyden Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
January 18th, 2017 - 8:45 pm
Boyden Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident

Hull, Iowa — A Boyden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2017.
The …

 

rf16-supsav-700x100