Chambers Named Iowa Airman Of The YearSheldon, Iowa -- A Sheldon man has again been named Iowa Airman of The Year in the First Sergeant category. The Iowa Air National Guard Headquarters in Des Moines says Senior Master Sgt. Royd Chambers received the honor along with three individuals in other categories. They ...
School Board Schedules Special Monday MeetingSheldon, Iowa -- The Board of Education of the Sheldon Community School District has scheduled a special meeting prior to their regular monthly meeting, which is scheduled for tonight (Monday, December 9th) at 5:00 pm in the high school library. The special meeting will be called ...
Benefit for Scott HuntThere will be a benefit for Scott Hunt on Thursday, January 12th from 5 pm until 7:30 pm at the Forster Community Building in Rock Rapids. They will be serving a Spaghetti dinner and will be having a bake sale. A freewill donation will be ...
Cold Front Coming Later This WeekNorthwest Iowa -- Light snowfall will pass quickly across the area with morning, with potential for accumulations less than an inch, mainly north of I-90. A spotty wintry mix of sleet, snow and light freezing rain will be possible tonight into early Tuesday. Behind a frontal ...
News
O’Brien County, Iowa — O’Brien County’s law enforcement and other first responders were kept busy in 2016, with the County …
Sports
Northwest Iowa — A limited basketball schedule is set for Monday with Sibley Ocheyedan, Sioux Center and HMS playing host.
Basketball …
Wrestling:
At the Sheldon Duals:
Le Mars 51
Estherville Lincoln Central 30
Le Mars 52
Sheldon/South O’Brien 24
Pins were achieved by Dakota Peters, Gavin Leng, …
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to West Lyon Friday night in a conference basketball doubleheader broadcast on KIWA FM …
Sheldon Iowa — Sheldon and West Lyon split a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader at Orab Gym Friday night. West Lyon …
Obituaries
Henry Eben, age 91, formerly of George, IA, died on Thursday, January 5th, 2017.
A graveside service begins at 9:30 AM …
Blanch Eich, age 90 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center …
Mrs. Bette Marra, age 83, of Hull, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Avera McKennan Hospital and …
Jennie Jansma, age 105 died Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at the Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids.
Funeral service will …
Police Blotter
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Three vehicle were damaged in an accident at a Rock Rapids intersection on Friday, January 6th.
The …
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City teen was taken to a hospital and then to jail after an accident …
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man’s pickup struck an electrical utility junction box on Tuesday, January 3rd in Sheldon.
The Sheldon …
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton man was arrested following an accident near Ireton on Tuesday, January 3rd.
The Sioux County Sheriff’s …