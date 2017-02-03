Council Discusses Proposed Ordinance To Create Crossroads Pavilion BoardSheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon City Council has moved the proposed ordinance establishing a Crossroads Pavilion Board to a first reading, with some slight wording changes. The proposed ordinance, as written, requires the Crossroads Pavilion Board to make recommendations to the city council about the operation ...
NCC To Receive $1.7-Million GiftSheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland. Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...
Temperatures to Warm Up This WeekendNorthwest Iowa -- For this time of year, temperatures could be much colder, so they really are not too bad coming up. Highs today will be in the 20s, and with not much in the way of wind. Saturdays highs will be mild with highs in ...
Sheldon vs GLR Basketball StreamSheldon vs George-Little Rock Online Stream from the O-Rena will be live as soon as pregame begins around 6:05 PM. Following the game, the broadcast will be found by hitting the “Listen Live” button at the top of the page and clicking the “Basketball” link within the ...
News
Sheldon, Iowa — RISE Ministries, the organization behind the Christian music festival RiseFest, is pleased to announce the first speaker on …
Northwest Iowa — Two northwest Iowans are among the 25 flu-related deaths reported across the state of Iowa.
Iowa Deputy State Epidemiologist, …
Sheldon, Iowa — Work continues at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon on a new residence hall, which is hoped …
Orange City, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a continuing education class for commercial pesticide applicators.
Sioux …
Sports
Northwest Iowa — The road to Des Moines and the Iowa State High School Wrestling Tournament begins Saturday with the …
Sheldon vs George-Little Rock Online Stream from the O-Rena will be live as soon as pregame begins around 6:05 PM. Following the …
Sioux Center Iowa — The Dordt College football program has announced its current class of incoming players for the 2017 …
Northwest Iowa — A limited slate of basketball games were on the varsity schedule for Thursday. Most were make ups …
Obituaries
Marilyn Hall age 82 of George, IA died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral …
Janet L. Weppler, age 80 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …
Lucinda Lefrancis, age 46, of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home in Primghar.
Services will …
Alfred Hoogland, age 99 of Sioux Center, formerly of Hospers, IA died on Friday January 27, 2017 at Royale Meadows …
Police Blotter
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two vehicles were damaged in a collision near Rock Valley on Tuesday, January 31st.
The Sioux County …
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon Police are investigating an apparent theft from a Sheldon restaurant.
According to Sheldon Chief Lyle Bolkema, the …
Spencer, Iowa — A Sutherland woman and a Spencer man were transported to the hospital following a 2-vehicle collision that …
Sheldon, Iowa — A Hospers woman struck the Northwestern Bank wall and a parked car in Sheldon on Monday afternoon.
The Sheldon …