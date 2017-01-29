018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115
Sheldon Officer Assaulted, Warrant Issued For Subject’s Arrest

Sheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of an Illinois man who allegedly assaulted a Sheldon Police Officer during a traffic stop. The police report that on Thursday night, January 19th, they stopped 31-year-old Darran Durrette of Cuba, Illinois. ...

Quiet Weather Ahead for the Weekend

Northwest Iowa -- Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected much of today creating wind chills in the single digits through much of the day. A few disturbances will move through the region on Saturday afternoon into Sunday, creating the potential for light ...

News

Four Taken By Ambulance To Hospital After Accident
January 29th, 2017 - 1:15 pm
Orange City, Iowa — Four people were taken by ambulance to a hospital after a four-vehicle accident on Friday night, …

SCDC Holds Annual Meeting
January 27th, 2017 - 7:50 pm
2017 SCDC President Kevin Cain Addresses The Membership

Sheldon, Iowa — About 70 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation members, and their employees, were on hand Friday noon for …

Joint Meeting Monday To Decide Direction For Lake, Ditch
January 27th, 2017 - 6:35 pm
file photo
Lake Park, Iowa — Plans are in the works to improve Silver Lake at Lake Park. And some of …

Auditors Weigh In On Voter Verification Plans
January 27th, 2017 - 5:20 pm
Des Moines, Iowa — A photo ID is “the least effective way” to confirm a voter’s true identity according to a …

Sports

Sports Scores From Saturday January 28th
January 28th, 2017 - 8:18 pm
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon was at Spencer for a non conference basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon. In a pair of games …

Spencer Takes two From Sheldon Saturday
January 28th, 2017 - 8:14 pm
Spencer Iowa — Spencer took both ends of a non conference basketball doubleheader from Sheldon Saturday. The girls game went …

Sheldon and MOC Floyd Valley Split Basketball Doubleheader
January 27th, 2017 - 10:05 pm
Sheldon Iowa — Sheldon and MOC Floyd Valley split a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader in Sheldon Friday night. The girls …

Sports Scores From Friday January 27th
January 27th, 2017 - 9:35 pm
Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to MOC Floyd Valley for a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader broadcast on KIWA FM …



Obituaries

Alfred Hoogland
January 28th, 2017 - 11:01 pm | No Comments »
Alfred Hoogland, age 99 of Sioux Center, formerly of Hospers, IA died on Friday January 27, 2017 at Royale Meadows …

Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Hulst
January 28th, 2017 - 10:30 am | No Comments »
Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Hulst, age 88, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Sanford USD …

Dorothy Thomas
January 27th, 2017 - 10:45 am | No Comments »
Dorothy Thomas, age 88 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Baum-Harmon Mercy Hospital in Primghar, IA on Thursday, January 26, …

John W. Doorenbos
January 26th, 2017 - 2:45 pm | No Comments »
John W. Doorenbos, age 85 of Boyden, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …

Police Blotter

Paullina Man Faces Felon In Possession Of Weapons Charge
January 28th, 2017 - 5:00 pm
Paullina, Iowa — A Paullina man faces a felony charge after the O’Brien County Sheriff’s office found him driving an …

Charges Against Sibley Man Escalate From Misdemeanor To Felony
January 27th, 2017 - 10:45 am
Sibley, Iowa — An incident involving a Sibley man escalated from a Simple Misdemeanor charge to a Felony charge earlier …

Orange City Woman Transferred To Sioux City Hospital After Wednesday Crash
January 26th, 2017 - 5:00 pm
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman was transferred to a Sioux City hospital following a 2-vehicle crash near …

Latest from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office
January 26th, 2017 - 1:15 pm
Sioux County, Iowa — Several accident occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24th in Sioux County.
According to the Sioux …

 

