018024-00131 WEB Sheldon Extended Hrs 700x115

Chambers Named Iowa Airman Of The Year

Sheldon, Iowa -- A Sheldon man has again been named Iowa Airman of The Year in the First Sergeant category. The Iowa Air National Guard Headquarters in Des Moines says Senior Master Sgt. Royd Chambers received the honor along with three individuals in other categories. They ...

Read More

School Board Schedules Special Monday Meeting

School Board Schedules Special Monday Meeting

Sheldon, Iowa -- The Board of Education of the Sheldon Community School District has scheduled a special meeting prior to their regular monthly meeting, which is scheduled for tonight (Monday, December 9th) at 5:00 pm in the high school library. The special meeting will be called ...

Read More

Benefit for Scott Hunt

There will be a benefit for Scott Hunt on Thursday, January 12th from 5 pm until 7:30 pm at the Forster Community Building in Rock Rapids. They will be serving a Spaghetti dinner and will be having a bake sale. A freewill donation will be ...

Read More

Cold Front Coming Later This Week

Cold Front Coming Later This Week

Northwest Iowa -- Light snowfall will pass quickly across the area with morning, with potential for accumulations less than an inch, mainly north of I-90. A spotty wintry mix of sleet, snow and light freezing rain will be possible tonight into early Tuesday. Behind a frontal ...

Read More

News

O’Brien County Communications Fields Over 7,000 Calls In 2016
January 9th, 2017 - 11:30 am
O’Brien County Communications Fields Over 7,000 Calls In 2016

O’Brien County, Iowa — O’Brien County’s law enforcement and other first responders were kept busy in 2016, with the County …

Chambers Named Iowa Airman Of The Year
January 9th, 2017 - 10:15 am
Chambers Named Iowa Airman Of The Year

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man has again been named Iowa Airman of The Year in the First Sergeant category.

The …

School Board Schedules Special Monday Meeting
January 9th, 2017 - 9:04 am
School Board Schedules Special Monday Meeting

Sheldon, Iowa — The Board of Education of the Sheldon Community School District has scheduled a special meeting prior to …

Cold Front Coming Later This Week
January 9th, 2017 - 12:00 am
Cold Front Coming Later This Week

Northwest Iowa — Light snowfall will pass quickly across the area with morning, with potential for accumulations less than an …

Sports

Sports Schedule for Monday January 9th
January 8th, 2017 - 8:51 pm
Sports Schedule for Monday January 9th

Northwest Iowa — A limited basketball schedule is set for Monday with Sibley Ocheyedan, Sioux Center and HMS playing host.
Basketball …

Scores From Saturday Sporting Events
January 8th, 2017 - 10:15 am
Scores From Saturday Sporting Events

Wrestling:
At the Sheldon Duals:
Le Mars 51
Estherville Lincoln Central 30
 
Le Mars 52
Sheldon/South O’Brien 24
Pins were achieved by Dakota Peters, Gavin Leng, …

Sports Scores From Friday, January 6th
January 6th, 2017 - 10:05 pm
Sports Scores From Friday, January 6th

Northwest Iowa — Sheldon played host to West Lyon Friday night in a conference basketball doubleheader broadcast on KIWA FM …

Sheldon and West Lyon Split Basketball Doubleheader
January 6th, 2017 - 9:55 pm
Sheldon and West Lyon Split Basketball Doubleheader

Sheldon Iowa — Sheldon and West Lyon split a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader at Orab Gym Friday night. West Lyon …



Obituaries

Henry Eben
January 6th, 2017 - 7:30 pm | No Comments »
Henry Eben

Henry Eben, age 91, formerly of George, IA, died on Thursday, January 5th, 2017.
A graveside service begins at 9:30 AM …

Blanch Eich
January 6th, 2017 - 7:08 pm | No Comments »
Blanch Eich

Blanch Eich, age 90 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center …

Bette Marra
January 6th, 2017 - 8:02 am | No Comments »
Bette Marra

Mrs. Bette Marra, age 83, of Hull, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Avera McKennan Hospital and …

Jennie Jansma
January 5th, 2017 - 4:30 pm | No Comments »
Jennie Jansma

Jennie Jansma, age 105 died Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at the Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids.
Funeral service will …

Police Blotter

Three Vehicle Accident At Rock Rapids Intersection
January 9th, 2017 - 1:30 pm
Three Vehicle Accident At Rock Rapids Intersection

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Three vehicle were damaged in an accident at a Rock Rapids intersection on Friday, January 6th.
The …

Teen Taken To Hospital, Jail After Driving Into Creek
January 6th, 2017 - 4:55 pm
Teen Taken To Hospital, Jail After Driving Into Creek

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City teen was taken to a hospital and then to jail after an accident …

Sheldon Man Hits Electrical Box
January 6th, 2017 - 1:10 pm
Sheldon Man Hits Electrical Box

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man’s pickup struck an electrical utility junction box on Tuesday, January 3rd in Sheldon.
The Sheldon …

Ireton Man Arrested After Accident
January 5th, 2017 - 10:55 am
Ireton Man Arrested After Accident

Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton man was arrested following an accident near Ireton on Tuesday, January 3rd.
The Sioux County Sheriff’s …

 

rf16-supsav-700x100