Chambers Named Iowa Airman Of The Year Sheldon, Iowa -- A Sheldon man has again been named Iowa Airman of The Year in the First Sergeant category. The Iowa Air National Guard Headquarters in Des Moines says Senior Master Sgt. Royd Chambers received the honor along with three individuals in other categories. They ... Read More

School Board Schedules Special Monday Meeting Sheldon, Iowa -- The Board of Education of the Sheldon Community School District has scheduled a special meeting prior to their regular monthly meeting, which is scheduled for tonight (Monday, December 9th) at 5:00 pm in the high school library. The special meeting will be called ... Read More

Benefit for Scott Hunt There will be a benefit for Scott Hunt on Thursday, January 12th from 5 pm until 7:30 pm at the Forster Community Building in Rock Rapids. They will be serving a Spaghetti dinner and will be having a bake sale. A freewill donation will be ... Read More