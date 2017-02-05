Council Discusses Proposed Ordinance To Create Crossroads Pavilion BoardSheldon, Iowa -- The Sheldon City Council has moved the proposed ordinance establishing a Crossroads Pavilion Board to a first reading, with some slight wording changes. The proposed ordinance, as written, requires the Crossroads Pavilion Board to make recommendations to the city council about the operation ...
NCC To Receive $1.7-Million GiftSheldon, Iowa -- Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has announced that they will receive a substantial bequest from the estate of John Bilsland. Valued at $1.7-million, the Bilsland gift will be the largest in NCC's 50-year history, according to NCC President Dr. Alethea Stubbe. Bilsland ...
Temperatures Will Fluctuate This WeekNorthwest Iowa -- Temperatures will take a wild ride this week, from seasonable today, to very mild Monday, falling during the day Tuesday, quite cool Wednesday and the warmest of the week by Friday. The trend in our wintry system on Monday night and Tuesday is ...
News
Sports
Northwest Iowa — A handful of basketball games were played at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday featuring local teams.
Orange City Iowa — MOC Floyd Valley hosted the 2A Sectional for area wrestlers Saturday. Sheldon South O’Brien advanced two …
West Lyon Inwood Iowa — West Lyon hosted the Class 1A Sectional for area wrestlers. Sibley Ocheyedan won the team …
Sheldon Iowa — The Sheldon Orabs hosted George Little Rock in a Siouxland Conference basketball doubleheader Friday night. The Orabs …
Obituaries
Leroy E. Hansen, age 83, of Rock Rapids, Iowa formerly of Sheldon passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at …
Marilyn Hall age 82 of George, IA died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, …
Janet L. Weppler, age 80 of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical …
Lucinda Lefrancis, age 46, of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home in Primghar.
Police Blotter
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two vehicles were damaged in a collision near Rock Valley on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon Police are investigating an apparent theft from a Sheldon restaurant.
Spencer, Iowa — A Sutherland woman and a Spencer man were transported to the hospital following a 2-vehicle collision that …
Sheldon, Iowa — A Hospers woman struck the Northwestern Bank wall and a parked car in Sheldon on Monday afternoon.
